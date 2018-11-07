SMWC announce campus expansion through land purchase from Sisters of Providence

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College isn't the biggest college in Indiana, but Kathryn White likes the small community it offers.

"I’m on the basketball team as well and I definitely have to say the team and sports atmosphere that we have here. Along with a great education," said White.

Now the college has the means to expand to better serve its students. They came to a purchase agreement with the Sisters of Providence.

The college plans to acquire 160-acre purchase includes historic properties, horse stables, and the athletic fields.

"Everything that we're purchasing is from the sisters. So there’s a parcel that is located near out athletic fields already and it includes the current field," said Dottie King, President of SMWC.

A grant from the USDA helped make this possible. It helped restructure their debt to purchase the property.

The Sisters of Providence still will play a large role on the campus. Both the sisters and the college will continue working together.

"What this does is strengthen our relationship together. It's a long relationship. It has now been one of true partnership. So that has been strengthened today," said King.

As for these students its news they are happy to hear. Even though they may not witness the changes of the purchase, they know the college will continue to thrive.

"I think its great. The more we can grow the more students we can get in here. The more alumni we'll end up having. Its just all around good for the campus to grow."

For now, the Sisters of Providence will continue to manage many of these historic properties like the Woodland Inn.

There are no set plans for the properties but there has been interest shown by King to work towards more athletic facilities.