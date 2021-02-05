SMWC alumna, renowned historian to present for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) will welcome Sharon Harley, Ph.D., SMWC class of 1970 to present “Black History through the Lens of African American Women and the Women’s Suffrage Movement.”

Her presentation focuses on the vibrant history featuring the perspectives and stories of African American women to show how they have been instrumental in shaping the country. The event will be Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Dee Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at SMWC is excited to have Harley, an alumna of the College, talk to students, faculty, and staff and share her in-depth presentation of African American history.

“As one of the top historians in the field of Black Women's History, we are honored to have Dr. Harley share the accomplishments and challenges of these remarkable women,” Reed said.

Harley is a professor and former chair of Afro-American Studies at the University of Maryland and is a renowned historian on African American women’s history. Her research and teaching focused on the history of Black wage-earning women and Black women’s organizational activities as well as other topics.