SMWC admission numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary of the Woods college students will return to class this week.

The college president says there was concern enrollement numbers would be down this year to the pandemic, but they are actually up.

We spoke with President Dottie King.

She says on campus enrollment is up 11 percent this year.

Across the board enrollment, including off campus programs is up six percent.

King says she is extremely grateful for the numbers.

"I think it's a great admissions team more than anything else. When everything was shutting down, they didn't stop. We arranged virtual tours, still reaching out to students, we've had Zoom panels with parents, Zoom panels with students, so I just think we refused to stop," said King.

The first day of classes at Saint Mary of the Woods college is this Tuesday.