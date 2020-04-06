SMWC Commencement and Ring Day Postponed

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is postponing its commencement and Ring Day ceremony. The college says it is because of COVID-19.

Below is the full statement.

“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College enjoys a 180-year legacy of caring for her students. In this long and storied history, the College has weathered many challenges including the Civil War, both World Wars, the Spanish Flu pandemic and so many more. Together, we will tell a new story of how we came together and met the needs of our students during this challenge,” said Dottie L. King, Ph.D., president of SMWC.

More information will be provided to students and families soon regarding the details of each ceremony along with plans to recognize academic, athletic and leadership accomplishments.

“The challenges of these times try our patience and test our character. The strength of our faith will keep us united in purpose,” King added. “So much has been lost to our students during this crisis that it breaks my heart. Yet, I am prayerful that we may still celebrate together.”

Traditions hold a place of great importance at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. As the College navigates the realities of COVID-19, steps are being taken to protect the health and well-being of our students and community. During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the commencement ceremonies originally scheduled for May 9, 2020 will be postponed. The date of June 20 is being held for the commencement ceremonies and Ring Day, which was originally scheduled for March 21, in hopes that the COVID-19 crisis will have subsided