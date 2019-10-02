SMWC Announces Tuition Guarantee

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College took a big step regarding tuition costs. The college is offering a tuition guarantee to families and students. This will be for the 2020-2021 school year and it also includes a special four year plan for students enrolling next fall.

Colleges and universities across the country are constantly raising tuition prices. President of Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College Dr. Dottie King says this tuition guarantee aims to convey to families that college is affordable right here in Terre Haute.

SMWC will keep it's tuition for 2020-2021 the same as this year's rate. Additionally, next fall they will offer all students on campus or online the advantage of paying the same tuition rate as this year for four years. Dr. King hopes this brings families comfort and the ability to plan for the future with no surprises. She wants students to have access to a quality education that's affordable.

"We want them to graduate. We want them to graduate on time in four years and so we believe that this is one way we can help with that," she said, "This is a school that cares about the students first. That makes it a good choice for students and parents."

She says that the college simply listened to their students and their families. Many are anxious about the cost of a quality higher education. That's why they made this decision, and a lot went into it.

Dr. King says that the most important thing to them is the success of their students. The college wanted to plan their budget accordingly and make this tuition guarantee attainable. She says that this move says a lot about the college that they were willing to listen and change their budget.

They also had to ensure that their enrollment was at a high enough volume to make this move happen in a financially secure way. This move will, however, involve increased costs in the future. Dr. King mentioned health insurance costs going up and the college's plans on giving their employees salary increases.

Overall, Dr. King says this move is worth it because it benefits students and their families. "What we are really having to do is just be really mindful of how we're going to budget for this. It did take a lot of thought," she said. "We've now set out a bold goal for ourselves institutionally and we know we are doing it for the good of our students and it feels pretty good."