UPDATE: Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Rockville man

Police have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Rockville man. See the original story below.

---

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rockville man.

William Franklin Richardson, 82, was last seen around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He was driving a white 2017 Chevy Equinox with Indiana license plate ULX396.

Police believe he may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his location, call 911, or the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5413.