SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a Vermillion County child.
Police are investigating the disappearance of six-year-old
Bryier Clark Fauquher of Clinton.
Fauquher is a white male described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 67 pounds, with blond hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen on Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in Clinton.
Officials believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
According to the Vermillion County Sheriff, the boy may be with his mother, Amy.
The sheriff says she is known to leave town...but does not have a car.
She could possibly be in the Montezuma or Evansville areas.
If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
