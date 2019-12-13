Clear

Silver Alert issued for missing Terre Haute teen, Clayton Johnson

On Friday, Indiana State Police issued the alert for 15-year-old Clayton Matthew Johnson.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Terre Haute teenager.

Johnson was last seen on December 7 around 2:00 a.m.

Johnson is described as a white male, 5'8", 145 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a grey hood, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know where Johnson is, call 911 or the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans