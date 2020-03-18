SIGN-UP NOW: Free online tool teaches kids about financial literacy, entrepreneurship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With students stuck at home because of COVID-19, or the Coronavirus, a local group wants to bring learning to them.

Registration is open for Lemonade Day Wabash Valley. It teaches kids how to run a business.

This is through Chances and Services for Youth.

By signing up, families can access Lemonopolis

The free online tool teaches kids about financial literacy and entrepreneurship through virtual lesson plans.

The goal is to prepare them for the Lemonade Day event in June.

"Kids will learn how to create their business plan," said Brittany Earl, CASY, "Then, on June 13th, they'll execute that business plan, and then we teach them the three S's. How to spend a little, share a little and save a little."

CASY leaders hope to sign up 200 kids.

