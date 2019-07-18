Shawnee Theatre celebrates 60 years

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. – A hot rod car, pink ladies and t-birds are bringing Grease to life on stage at the Shawnee Theatre.
The performance includes an array of young artists from across the country. Grease wraps up the 2019 show season, but it’s not the only milestone the theatre is celebrating. Shawnee Theatre is celebrating sixty years of entertainment.
The theatre is a special place for many members of Greene County.
Producing Artistic Director, Bri Lindsey, says one couple has been purchasing season tickets for sixty years.
"This is part of their culture," Lindsey says. "People get excited to get their season tickets and to see what we have to offer."
