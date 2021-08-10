SCAM ALERT: Unsubscribe Con leads to malware

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new scam has victims convinced they're in control when really a con-artist is taking over their computer.

This latest Scam Alert comes from the Indiana Attorney General's Office. It's warning that savvy scammers are using phone calls instead of traditional emails for an unsubscribe con.

Here's how it works. A fraudster will contact you and say you need to unsubscribe from a free-trial to avoid charges to your credit card. The state attorney general says this scam is unique because the criminal will tell you to contact a call center instead of getting you to click on a link. Once you're on the phone, they'll walk you through steps on your computer so you aren't charged.

While you're doing this, they're hacking and installing malware onto your computer. They'll say you won't be charged but the damage is already done. The hacker will be able to control your computer and even install ransomware.

Experts say you should contact your credit card company if you get a message like this. You can explain the message to the company and prevent charges.

Disconnect from the internet and scan for malware if you think you've been hacked. You should also change your passwords.

You can also report scams to IndianaConsumer.com and to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.