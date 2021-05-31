SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a national holiday but scammers are not taking the day off. Instead, they're leaning in and using patriotic messaging to take advantage of current and former service members.

The Better Business Bureau tracks these scams. It found military families lost a median of a $140 last year.

Scammers target service members in many ways. Schemes range from fake military discounts to high-priced loans with hidden fees, misleading benefit buyout plans and life insurance policies. Scammers target service members because the can be easy targets.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "You're typically young. Typically, you are away from home. You know, you don't have that support or maybe family around you and number three, scammers know that you've got a regular paycheck that comes in every month."

Those who want to support military members through charity can also be targets. The BBB details these scams and how to avoid them on its website.