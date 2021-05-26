SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers have found a new angle to take advantage of people as we enter a post pandemic world but their tactics aren't new. They're cashing in on a real problem for consumers: finding a rental car.

Rental car companies reduced the the size of their fleets because of the pandemic. Now that more people are choosing to travel again, there is a shortage of rental cars and prices have gone up.

Scammers are preying on people looking for a cheaper option. You may find a company online and even speak with someone claiming to be a customer service representative. They'll tell you about a special promotion with another company and instruct you to pay with a gift card or prepaid debit card. If you so so they say you'll qualify for the special offer.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "You might be frustrated in trying to get a rental car from a typical rental car agency but don't fall for this scam because the rental car doesn't exist. When you arrive at your destination you're not going to have a rental car and you just paid upfront with some gift cards that you're never going to be able to get those back."

You can find the direct customer service lines for businesses to verify any promotions. Also, make sure you are on legitimate websites.

You can learn more about this scam on the Better Business Bureau website and report issues using the Scam Tracker.