SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Consumers lost more than $230,000 to this scam last year, according to the Better Business Bureau, and experts want to help you avoid it this year.

May is National Moving Month. It makes sense because many young adults are moving on to new adventures after high school or college. Unfortunately, swindlers are making this time of transition even more stressful with moving scams.

Scammers target customers with good deals on moving services. They may give you a quote based on weight but when all your stuff is loaded they'll say it weighs more than expected. They'll charge you a fee making the total, at times, double what they quoted you.

As bad as this sounds, it's not the worst scenario.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "They'll load up all your goods and the truck never shows up at your new location. Two things might happen then: you might get a phone call from them saying, 'Gee, we've got all of your stuff in our truck. If you want it, you need to pay us a ransom.' Or, they can take the stuff and sell it and, you know, you've lost al of your household goods."

To avoid this scam, it's a good idea to research the moving company first, get everything is writing and keep track of all your stuff using an inventory sheet.

You can see the full BBB report on last year's moving scams here and report scams here.