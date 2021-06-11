SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Much of our information lives in the "cloud" and now scammers are trying to trick us into thinking there's been a breach in order to get that information.

This scam is popping up in Indiana. According to the Better Business Bureau, fraudsters are relentless.

Here's how this particular scam works. A con-artist will call you claiming to be an Apple support advisor. They'll say you have to give them your iCloud login credentials because there is an issue with your account. In reality, there is no problem with your account. They're just trying to get your information to steal your identity and your money.

These scammers don't quit. A particular phone number has been reported more than 12,133 times.

An easy way to avoid this scam is simple: just don't pick up the phone. If you do answer, do not give out your personal information. You can also set up two-factor authentication for your iCloud account or any others.

You can report this scam and others to the Better Business Bureau through its Scam Tracker.