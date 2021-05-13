SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a popular product right now. It makes sense scammers would leverage that fact to swindle you.

A new scam making the rounds involves free trial offers of CBD oil.

You find a company online offering free samples. All you have to do is pay for shipping and handling. That's how scammers get you because you have to enter payment information. Scammers will use that information to sign you up for product subscriptions that can be difficult, if not impossible, to cancel.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "What happens in almost all these cases is these scams originate outside the country and your money is gone almost immediately. So, in these kinds of cases, it’s almost impossible to get your money back."

These fake companies may even lure you in with fake celebrity endorsements.

So, what can you do? Research the companies before you pay for anything. Make sure there is a real way to cancel purchases. Read the terms and conditions so you understand when the free trial ends. If you are getting scammed, contact your credit card company.

Remember, you can help others by reporting scams to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.