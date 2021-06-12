SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This is a popular time to move. Scammers know this and they've got a scheme cued up online to wreck your plans.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of fake change-of-address websites. Here's how the scam works. Criminals make fake websites designed to look like the legitimate United States Postal Service website. On the site, they'll offer various types of address change services. You'll pay for the service but more money will be taken out of your account and it will be from an unfamiliar company.

Not only do you lose money, you just gave a scammer your personal information.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "They try to get at the top of the search bar so you say, 'Hey, here's a great way to do this. click, click. I'm all done,' and all of a sudden you paid a bunch of money and your change-of-address never really happened."

It's important to note the USPS does offer an online service to change your address but it only costs about a dollar.

To avoid this scam look for "https://" at the start of the web address. The "s" means the site is secure.

You can find more information about this scam and report scams on the BBB website.