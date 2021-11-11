SCAM ALERT: Bot lures you in with wrong number text con

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Don't talk to strangers. It's a command we often give children but even adults need the reminder, especially on the phone.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a wrong number text scam. Here's how it works.

You get a text message from a number you don't recognize. The person on the other end of the message introduces themselves and asks for someone who is not you and if they can meet in person. If you respond saying anything at all, including "Sorry, wrong number," you'll keep getting messages. A popular name being used right now is Amanda and she wants to keep the conversation going.

Tim Maniscalo of the Better Business Bureau says, "All of a sudden you're going to get a picture of this Amanda and she's going to be dressed in, I'm going to call, some scantily clad clothes. She's going to want to try to sell you more of these pictures. She wants you to go on this website. Anyway, it's a way of, number one, trying to get your credit card, number two, trying to steal your identity."

The BBB says Amanda is really a scam bot.

The best advice to avoid this scam is to simply not respond to the text message. Block any phone numbers that seem to be from scammers and do not share personal information with strangers.

You can use the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker to report and find scams happening near you.