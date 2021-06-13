SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The schemers behind this scam don't just want your money. They could be putting your child in danger.

The Better Business Bureau and Indiana State Police have an important warning about car seats. According to the BBB and ISP, people are selling fake car seats. They look like high-end brands but they're really knock-offs. Not only does this mean you're paying more but the seat may not be up to safety standards.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "Children rely on adults, parents, to keep them safe and, you know, the last thing you want to do is try to buy something that's a little bit less expensive but it's not safe. You know, you're really buying that car seat because you want the safety of it so you want to get one that's meeting all the standards."

Car seats can be expensive but experts say it is important to shop from a reputable source. You can also review the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's car seat guidelines.