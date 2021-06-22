SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Amazon is in the middle of its big Prime Day sale. Meanwhile, scammers are posing as Amazon workers to steal your information.

News 10 spoke with the leader of the Better Business Bureau in Central Indiana, Tim Maniscalo. The president and CEO says a lot of people are reporting this scam. A News 10 producer says he got 21 phony amazon calls in the span of six hours.

Here's how the scam works. You'll get a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon. It may be a recorded message. In the News 10 producer's case, the scam artist told him there was a fraudulent purchase on his account: a $700 television. The scammer then asks for your login details or credit card information.

Maniscalo says, "They're just trying to get your information on Amazon so they can go in and make purchases themselves so just be wary of something like this. If Amazon does call you and there's actually a problem with your account, you know, they're not going to need your login information. They're not going to need to know other information about that. They're going to be there to try to actually fix whatever problem there is.

If you get a call like this, don't answer. If you do answer, hang up and do not give out any personal information. The BBB also warns against calling numbers these scammers give you or pressing any button they claim will remove your number from their list.

Call the company using the number on its website if there is a legitimate issue with you account.

Click here to report scams to the Better Business Bureau.