SCAM ALERT: Avoid false social media sales

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers use many tactics to get your money. Some use social media to build a following and dupe people into buying products. One product is getting a lot of attention: wigs.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are using Instagram and other social media sites to promote beautiful and high-quality wigs. To buy one, they say to pay using a digital wallet app. The problem is when the wig arrives it is not the same product advertised. It may not arrive at all. Then, you can't get a refund and you may even get blocked by that social media account.

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "This is probably someone who is doing this outside the country so it's almost impossible for law enforcement to do this, you know. All they can do is, in a lot of cases, shutdown their social media or their website. Those types of things."

Avoid this scam and others like it by reviewing the seller's profile. You may notice it lacks original content. You could also find comments on posts that indicate issues with the product, although posters can hide and delete those. Always look for information about returns and use your credit card when shopping online. Digital wallet apps should be reserved for people you know.

You can report scams using the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.