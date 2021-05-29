SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers and hackers are trying to fool you with a new tool you may use every day.

Zoom has helped us stay connected for work and in our personal lives this past year. Now it's being used to trick people with a kind of phishing scam.

You'll get a message through text, email or social media. The message says, "Your zoom account has been suspended. Click here to reactivate." Or, it will say, "You missed a meeting. Click here to reschedule."

The problem is these links aren't really from Zoom. Scammers do this to get your personal information or download malware onto your computer.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers registered more than 2,449 domains with the word "Zoom" from late April to early May of this year alone!

Better Business Bureau President and CEO Tim Maniscalo says, "If you do get something from a vendor and they say, 'click here,' you might want to just back out of that, go to the company's real website so you're logging in not with something they sent you but that you're logging in and then if there's something that needs to be done you can do it that way."

You can also check that the sender information is legitimate. Zoom.com and Zoom.us are the only official Zoom domains.

You can learn more about scams and report them on the BBB website.