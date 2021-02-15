Staying safe around snowplows

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With snow expected all evening, it's important to be careful while driving.

You may encounter snowplows while you're on the road.

Snowplow drivers say the most important part of their job is being safe and staying aware of their surroundings.

More than one thousand state snowplow drivers are out and about across Indiana.

Over 20 of those are right here in Terre Haute.

"There are going to be times where there is snow on the roadways. We just ask each and every driver to just slow down. Keep extra distance between the vehicle in front of you and just watch for our INDOT's snowplow truck. And also there's county and city trucks out there as well. Make sure your giving those drivers extra room to work," says INDOT's communications director of west-central Debbie Calder.

We also talked to Larry Robbins who is the Vigo county, highway director.

He says his crew has been up around the clock prepping the roads.

Debbie Calder with INDOT says they've been putting in overtime to make the roads safe for you.

"We're going to continue to be out and clean and work on these roadways until we can get them back to good shape but the one thing that's definitely going to be a challenge is the wind," says Calder.

Snowplow driver Paul Mulvihill says he's up for the challenge as the snow continues to fall.

"I like being out and doing this."