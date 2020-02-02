Super Bowl sports betting in Indiana

INDIANA, (WTHI) - There is definetly some buzz around the big game

For the first time ever, Hoosiers can legally bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana.

People can bet at a "sports books," or place bets online.

Obviously, you can bet on the outcome of the game.. 49ers or Chiefs.

You can also make what are called "prop bets."

These are bets on things like the coin toss, or the color of gaterade dumped on the winner.

News 10 recently spoke with state Senator Jon Ford.

He was a major supporter of legalizing sports betting in Indiana.

He said this is also a form of entertainment and offering it here is a great opportunity for the state.

"It's important to the state of Indiana, because this is going to be the first Super Bowl that we're going to do it in a regulated market, a market that's controlled for consumers. We we can control the quality of the product and the quality of the bets," said Ford.

Ford said hopefully, we'll see big numbers after the weekend wraps up.

Betters are expected to wager up to $3 million at one southern Indiana sports book alone.