Clear

Super Bowl sports betting in Indiana

For the first time ever, Hoosiers can legally bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana. News 10 caught up with Senator Jon Ford, who was a big supported of legalized sports betting, ahead of the big weekend.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANA, (WTHI) - There is definetly some buzz around the big game

For the first time ever, Hoosiers can legally bet on the Super Bowl in Indiana.

People can bet at a "sports books," or place bets online.

Obviously, you can bet on the outcome of the game.. 49ers or Chiefs.

You can also make what are called "prop bets."

These are bets on things like the coin toss, or the color of gaterade dumped on the winner.

News 10 recently spoke with state Senator Jon Ford.

He was a major supporter of legalizing sports betting in Indiana.

He said this is also a form of entertainment and offering it here is a great opportunity for the state.

"It's important to the state of Indiana, because this is going to be the first Super Bowl that we're going to do it in a regulated market, a market that's controlled for consumers. We we can control the quality of the product and the quality of the bets," said Ford.

Ford said hopefully, we'll see big numbers after the weekend wraps up.

Betters are expected to wager up to $3 million at one southern Indiana sports book alone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
A breezy and mild evening with increasing clouds overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

THS VS BROWNSBURG

Image

THN VS EVAN NORTH

Image

Mother Son Night

Image

2 more people announce local campaigns

Image

One Cold Night in Clinton

Image

Remembering Coach Pickens

Image

Coach Miller 500 Wins

Image

Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

Image

Kickoff of Upward Soccer League

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans