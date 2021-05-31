Ryves Hall set to begin Summer Youth Food Service Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization wants to make sure those in need stay fed all summer long.

Starting on Tuesday, the Ryves Youth Center will offer snacks and dinner to those under 18. They will also offer meals to adults older than 18 who are mentally or physically disabled.

It's part of the Summer Youth Food Service Program.

The meals will be free and are provided by Catholic Charities.

The meals will be served at the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute. Snacks will be served from noon to 1:30, and dinner will be from 4:30 to 5:30.

It will start on June 1 and last until August 13.