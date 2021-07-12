Rustic Expressions opens its doors to a world of wood creations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business recently opened its' doors in New Goshen, Indiana.

It's called Rustic Expressions.

It specializes in custom rustic furniture and unique wood work.

The owner Jesse Gibbs has been dreaming of opening his own store since he was a young boy.

Now he and his wife Ginny have finally opened the doors to the store of their dreams.

"It's a great feeling. I mean it's been...I started it out when I was probably 12-years-old. Building bird houses and you name it and selling it," Jesse Gibbs said. "About six years ago I just took a leap of faith and went for it."

They are excited to begin serving the community with their passions, and believe that this is just the beginning of their journey.

For more information, you can follow their facebook page entitled "Rustic Expressions."