Rural, volunteer fire departments receive grants administered by DNR Forestry

Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.

The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.

Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the Wildland Fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.

Fire departments receiving grants in 2019, the amount of the grant, county and the project category are:

Madison Township - Hoagland VFD Allen $4,896.00 Safety

Southwest Bartholomew VFD Inc. Bartholomew $3,910.00 Safety

Charlestown VFD Clark $5,000.00 Water Handling

Monroe Township Clark $5,000.00 Foam

Van Buren Township Vol. Fireman Assn Clay $4,758.00 Radios

Madison Township Volunteer Firemen Clinton $2,345.00 Radios

Rossville VFD Inc. Clinton $4,800.00 Safety

Elnora Elmore Township VFD Davies $5,000.00 Safety

Letts Community Volunteer Fire Decatur $2,588.00 Water Handling

Celestine VFD Dubois $4,975.00 Water Handling

Dubois VFD Dubois $4,413.00 Safety

Madison Township VFD Dubois $2,813.00 Water Handling

St. Anthony VFD Dubois $4,329.00 Radios

Hillsboro VFD Fountain $2,100.00 Safety

Eagle Fire Company Of Oldenburg Franklin $1,900.00 Water Handling

Beech Creek Township Eastern FD Green $4,300.00 Safety

Center-Jackson Fire Territory Green $5,000.00 Safety

Boone Township VFD Harrison $5,000.00 Radios

Lizton / Union Twp VFD Hendricks $5,000.00 Safety

Stilesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Inc. Hendricks $2,370.00 Safety

Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. Howard $4,810.00 Safety

Mt. Etna VFD Huntington $4,775.00 Safety

Warren VFD Huntington $1,777.00 Wildland

Keener Township VFD Jasper $5,000.00 Radios

Bryant VFD Jay $5,000.00 Water Handling

Campbell Township VFD Jennings $4,935.00 Radios

Spencer Township VFD Jennings $5,000.00 Radios

Vincennes Township Fire District Knox $4,800.00 Safety

LaGrange VFD LaGrange $5,000.00 Radios

LaCrosse VFD LaPorte $5,000.00 Safety

Noble Township VFD LaPorte $5,000.00 Safety

Marion Township Rural FD Inc. Lawrence $5,000.00 Safety

Marshall Township Lawrence $2,500.00 Safety

Mitchell VFD Lawrence $5,000.00 Wildland

Lapel Stony Creek Twp. Fire Territory Madison $2,547.00 Safety

Decatur Township FD Marion $5,000.00 Wildland

Ellettsville Fire Dept. Monroe $2,760.00 Safety

Northern Monroe Fire Territory Monroe $5,000.00 Wildland

Van Buren Township VFD Monroe $2,426.00 Foam

A&A Township VFD Inc. Morgan $2,809.00 Wildland

Brooklyn VFD, Inc Morgan $4,974.00 Water Handling

Albion VFD Noble $5,000.00 Safety

Adams Township Fire Dept. Parke $5,000.00 Radios

Bridgeton VFD Parke $5,000.00 Safety

J.U.G.A. VFD Parke $5,000.00 Safety

Central Perry VFD Perry $5,000.00 Safety

Rome VFD, Inc Perry $2,442.00 Safety

Jefferson Township Pike Co. Ind. VFD Pike $5,000.00 Safety

Petersburg VFD Pike $5,000.00 Safety

Kouts VFD Porter $5,000.00 Water Handling

Morgan Township VFD Porter $5,000.00 Safety

Porter Fire Dept. Porter $4,999.00 Safety

Monterey & Tippacanoe VFD Pulaski $4,999.00 Radios

Farmland VFD Randolph $5,000.00 Safety

Lynn Fire Department Randolph $5,000.00 Safety

White River Township Fire Dept. Randolph $5,000.00 Safety

Scottsburg Fire Dept. Scott $4,071.00 Radios

Fountaintown Community VFD Shelby $5,000.00 Safety

Chrisney VFD Spencer $5,000.00 Safety

Liberty Township VFD St. Joseph $5,000.00 Safety

Walkerton Fire Dept. St. Joseph $4,683.00 Safety

Angola Fire Dept. Stueben $1,500.00 Wildland

Fremont Fire Dept. Stueben $2,498.00 Wildland

Hymera Jackson Township Fire Dept. Sullivan $2,438.00 Radios

Jeff-Craig Fire & Rescue Inc. Switzerland $5,000.00 Wildland

Kempton Fire & Rescue Tipton $3,750.00 Water Handling

McCutchanville Fire Dept. Vanderburg $2,291.00 Water Handling

Black Diamond Vermillion $2,780.00 Radios

Roann VFD Inc. Wabash $4,200.00 Water Handling

Chandler VFD Warrick $2,500.00 Radios

Gibson Township-Little York VF Co., Inc Washington $5,000.00 Radios