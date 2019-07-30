Rural, volunteer fire departments receive grants administered by DNR Forestry

Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.
The grants, announced by DNR director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the Wildland Fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.
Fire departments receiving grants in 2019, the amount of the grant, county and the project category are:
Madison Township - Hoagland VFD Allen $4,896.00 Safety
Southwest Bartholomew VFD Inc. Bartholomew $3,910.00 Safety
Charlestown VFD Clark $5,000.00 Water Handling
Monroe Township Clark $5,000.00 Foam
Van Buren Township Vol. Fireman Assn Clay $4,758.00 Radios
Madison Township Volunteer Firemen Clinton $2,345.00 Radios
Rossville VFD Inc. Clinton $4,800.00 Safety
Elnora Elmore Township VFD Davies $5,000.00 Safety
Letts Community Volunteer Fire Decatur $2,588.00 Water Handling
Celestine VFD Dubois $4,975.00 Water Handling
Dubois VFD Dubois $4,413.00 Safety
Madison Township VFD Dubois $2,813.00 Water Handling
St. Anthony VFD Dubois $4,329.00 Radios
Hillsboro VFD Fountain $2,100.00 Safety
Eagle Fire Company Of Oldenburg Franklin $1,900.00 Water Handling
Beech Creek Township Eastern FD Green $4,300.00 Safety
Center-Jackson Fire Territory Green $5,000.00 Safety
Boone Township VFD Harrison $5,000.00 Radios
Lizton / Union Twp VFD Hendricks $5,000.00 Safety
Stilesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Inc. Hendricks $2,370.00 Safety
Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. Howard $4,810.00 Safety
Mt. Etna VFD Huntington $4,775.00 Safety
Warren VFD Huntington $1,777.00 Wildland
Keener Township VFD Jasper $5,000.00 Radios
Bryant VFD Jay $5,000.00 Water Handling
Campbell Township VFD Jennings $4,935.00 Radios
Spencer Township VFD Jennings $5,000.00 Radios
Vincennes Township Fire District Knox $4,800.00 Safety
LaGrange VFD LaGrange $5,000.00 Radios
LaCrosse VFD LaPorte $5,000.00 Safety
Noble Township VFD LaPorte $5,000.00 Safety
Marion Township Rural FD Inc. Lawrence $5,000.00 Safety
Marshall Township Lawrence $2,500.00 Safety
Mitchell VFD Lawrence $5,000.00 Wildland
Lapel Stony Creek Twp. Fire Territory Madison $2,547.00 Safety
Decatur Township FD Marion $5,000.00 Wildland
Ellettsville Fire Dept. Monroe $2,760.00 Safety
Northern Monroe Fire Territory Monroe $5,000.00 Wildland
Van Buren Township VFD Monroe $2,426.00 Foam
A&A Township VFD Inc. Morgan $2,809.00 Wildland
Brooklyn VFD, Inc Morgan $4,974.00 Water Handling
Albion VFD Noble $5,000.00 Safety
Adams Township Fire Dept. Parke $5,000.00 Radios
Bridgeton VFD Parke $5,000.00 Safety
J.U.G.A. VFD Parke $5,000.00 Safety
Central Perry VFD Perry $5,000.00 Safety
Rome VFD, Inc Perry $2,442.00 Safety
Jefferson Township Pike Co. Ind. VFD Pike $5,000.00 Safety
Petersburg VFD Pike $5,000.00 Safety
Kouts VFD Porter $5,000.00 Water Handling
Morgan Township VFD Porter $5,000.00 Safety
Porter Fire Dept. Porter $4,999.00 Safety
Monterey & Tippacanoe VFD Pulaski $4,999.00 Radios
Farmland VFD Randolph $5,000.00 Safety
Lynn Fire Department Randolph $5,000.00 Safety
White River Township Fire Dept. Randolph $5,000.00 Safety
Scottsburg Fire Dept. Scott $4,071.00 Radios
Fountaintown Community VFD Shelby $5,000.00 Safety
Chrisney VFD Spencer $5,000.00 Safety
Liberty Township VFD St. Joseph $5,000.00 Safety
Walkerton Fire Dept. St. Joseph $4,683.00 Safety
Angola Fire Dept. Stueben $1,500.00 Wildland
Fremont Fire Dept. Stueben $2,498.00 Wildland
Hymera Jackson Township Fire Dept. Sullivan $2,438.00 Radios
Jeff-Craig Fire & Rescue Inc. Switzerland $5,000.00 Wildland
Kempton Fire & Rescue Tipton $3,750.00 Water Handling
McCutchanville Fire Dept. Vanderburg $2,291.00 Water Handling
Black Diamond Vermillion $2,780.00 Radios
Roann VFD Inc. Wabash $4,200.00 Water Handling
Chandler VFD Warrick $2,500.00 Radios
Gibson Township-Little York VF Co., Inc Washington $5,000.00 Radios
