PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Weight restrictions are still in place for some roads in Parke County.
That's according to Parke County Commissioner President, Jim Meece.
He says there'd need to be a significant stretch of dry days before all restrictions are lifted.
The Commissioner says some signs posted to mark the restrictions have fallen off.
Meece says if you're curious if your road is still under the restriction, you can call the Parke County Highway Department. That number is 765-569-5321.
Related Content
- Rural road restrictions still in place
- Greene County hospital puts flu restrictions in place
- Lane restrictions for Interstate 70 now in place
- Flu restrictions in place at Wabash Valley hospital
- Weight restrictions put on some Parke County roads
- Fork in the Road: Syd's Place
- Pets abandoned in rural communities
- Rural volunteer fire departments suffer; DNR helps
- Symposium raises awareness on rural opioid crisis
- Terre Haute's hospitals lift flu restrictions
Scroll for more content...