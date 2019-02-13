Rural road restrictions still in place

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Weight restrictions are still in place for some roads in Parke County.

That's according to Parke County Commissioner President, Jim Meece.

He says there'd need to be a significant stretch of dry days before all restrictions are lifted.

The Commissioner says some signs posted to mark the restrictions have fallen off.

Meece says if you're curious if your road is still under the restriction, you can call the Parke County Highway Department. That number is 765-569-5321.