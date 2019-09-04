Clear

Rural King says it will 'stand in support of Americans and the Second Amendment' as other retailers change gun policies

While companies like Walmart and Kroger are changing their policies on people who open carry firearms... and in Walmart's case, the sale of handgun ammo another store says it is sticking to its policy.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While companies like Walmart and Kroger are changing their policies on people who open carry firearms... and in Walmart's case, the sale of handgun ammo another store says it is sticking to its policy.

Rural King said it will continue to support the Second Amendment.

On Wednesday morning we found a sign inside of their Wabash Avenue location in Terre Haute.

It says 'While some retailers are bowing to the pressures, Rural King will continue to legally sell its firearms in-store and online.

Customers we spoke with say they support the decision.

"I was grabbed from the window of my truck at a Speedway, and I went out immediately and got my own personal protection. I think we need that, and I think we need a place to be able to buy ammo," Shelly Hoffman told us.

"If Walmart is going to take away your right to carry in their store, because of people who break the law with their guns, are they going to take away the auto parts for people who drunk drive?" Doug Beder said.

See the full statement below:

"Many rural Americans are defenders and supporters of our rights and the 2nd Amendment. We at Rural King are proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.

While some retailers are bowing to pressures involving the selling of firearms, Rural King will continue to sell firearms lawfully in all our stores and online at RKGuns.com.

Hunting, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities are some of our most treasured traditions and are woven into the fabric of rural America. At Rural King we are dedicated to living, loving, and embracing the rural lifestyle and carrying the products our customers expect.
We would like to thank you for shopping at Rural King and God Bless America!
Sincerely,
Rural King
America’s Farm and Home Store"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice conditions to end the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk for MS Saturday September 21st

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Shortage of male volunteers for Big Brothers Big Sisters match program

Image

Wednesday Weather Update

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Washington soccer

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Image

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire