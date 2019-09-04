Rural King says it will 'stand in support of Americans and the Second Amendment' as other retailers change gun policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While companies like Walmart and Kroger are changing their policies on people who open carry firearms... and in Walmart's case, the sale of handgun ammo another store says it is sticking to its policy.

Rural King said it will continue to support the Second Amendment.

On Wednesday morning we found a sign inside of their Wabash Avenue location in Terre Haute.

It says 'While some retailers are bowing to the pressures, Rural King will continue to legally sell its firearms in-store and online.

Customers we spoke with say they support the decision.

"I was grabbed from the window of my truck at a Speedway, and I went out immediately and got my own personal protection. I think we need that, and I think we need a place to be able to buy ammo," Shelly Hoffman told us.

"If Walmart is going to take away your right to carry in their store, because of people who break the law with their guns, are they going to take away the auto parts for people who drunk drive?" Doug Beder said.

See the full statement below:

"Many rural Americans are defenders and supporters of our rights and the 2nd Amendment. We at Rural King are proud to stand with these Americans to protect and defend our freedoms.

While some retailers are bowing to pressures involving the selling of firearms, Rural King will continue to sell firearms lawfully in all our stores and online at RKGuns.com.

Hunting, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities are some of our most treasured traditions and are woven into the fabric of rural America. At Rural King we are dedicated to living, loving, and embracing the rural lifestyle and carrying the products our customers expect.

We would like to thank you for shopping at Rural King and God Bless America!

Sincerely,

Rural King

America’s Farm and Home Store"