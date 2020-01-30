Clear

Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

Since we have had warmer weather in the Wabash Valley, Rural King has had a decrease in sales for a lot of their winter products.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With winter so far being fairly mild in the Wabash Valley, a lot of winter products haven't really been flying off the shelves this season. For some, like Rural King Customer Don Kelley, this warmer weather reminds him of when the last time we saw this kind of weather. 

"Well, the weather is acting just like the weather did before the blizzard of 1978?" - Kelley said.

Could ole man winter throw us a major curveball over the next month? That is a question you have to ask yourself if you want to be prepared for winter storms since we are still in winter and spring is just less than 50 days away.

I visited Rural King in Terre Haute to see if this warmer weather has been effecting winter sales.
To no surprise, this weather has had an impact.

"We have majorly been impacted by not a lot of cold weather," said Rural King employee Brittany Newell.

From clothes to shovels, to even bird feed, sales at Rural King have decreased over the last month because of the mild winter we have had. You'd think a lot of us would enjoy the warmer winter but customers actually want the snow and cold.

"There's a lot of customers complaining this winter has just not been really bad," Newell added. Since the weather over the last month has been fairly inconsistent, Newell says that her customers just want one or the other. Obviously, since it is winter, bring it on. 

"There was a while there during winter time where our cooling was up more than our heating which is, for a seasonal base store, that is crazy because in wintertime you're thinking heaters, not fans. and we are selling fans instead of heaters"

Sales at least here in Rural King have seen the effects of this mild winter. Just remember that spring is still about 50 days away so always be prepared for ole man winters fury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion High School is putting inclusion and fun back in sports

Image

Terre Haute sober living facility to host Super Bowl party

Image

Show the library some love with these new signs

Image

Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

Image

Mental health professionals

Image

Fork in the Road: Coco's Café and Wine Bar

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Teens and Taxes: Students learn lessons for life

Image

Riverscapes Luncheon

Image

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans