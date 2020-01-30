Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With winter so far being fairly mild in the Wabash Valley, a lot of winter products haven't really been flying off the shelves this season. For some, like Rural King Customer Don Kelley, this warmer weather reminds him of when the last time we saw this kind of weather.

"Well, the weather is acting just like the weather did before the blizzard of 1978?" - Kelley said.

Could ole man winter throw us a major curveball over the next month? That is a question you have to ask yourself if you want to be prepared for winter storms since we are still in winter and spring is just less than 50 days away.

I visited Rural King in Terre Haute to see if this warmer weather has been effecting winter sales.

To no surprise, this weather has had an impact.

"We have majorly been impacted by not a lot of cold weather," said Rural King employee Brittany Newell.

From clothes to shovels, to even bird feed, sales at Rural King have decreased over the last month because of the mild winter we have had. You'd think a lot of us would enjoy the warmer winter but customers actually want the snow and cold.

"There's a lot of customers complaining this winter has just not been really bad," Newell added. Since the weather over the last month has been fairly inconsistent, Newell says that her customers just want one or the other. Obviously, since it is winter, bring it on.

"There was a while there during winter time where our cooling was up more than our heating which is, for a seasonal base store, that is crazy because in wintertime you're thinking heaters, not fans. and we are selling fans instead of heaters"

Sales at least here in Rural King have seen the effects of this mild winter. Just remember that spring is still about 50 days away so always be prepared for ole man winters fury.