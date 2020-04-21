A push to get more EMT's certified during a time when testing is down

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Scott Dalton's students have been working hard all year to become EMT certified. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're finding it hard to take part of the test.

"You have to pass a skills exam which my students through the school corporation have already passed and then there is a written component that's taken online," Dalton said.

Dalton said Indiana's certification is through the national registry and because of COVID-19 the testing center has decreased their available slots to take the test.

"If the students aren't able to take that test they won't receive an EMT certification," he said.

Dalton said right now rural areas in Indiana need all the medical help they can get.

"Rural Indiana definitely needs an increase in emergency responders during this pandemic," he said. "So, anybody that we can help get certified that's going to help fight this medical crisis."

He's calling on the state to help.

"What I've been trying to do is ask the state to open up their original EMT test so we can approve the availability for the students," Dalton said.

He said during this time, his students are still studying and preparing for the certification.

"I'm trying to keep them motivated but definitely they have a higher skill set and higher knowledge retention if they take that test right after we completed class," Dalton said.

He said there is only one testing place in Terre Haute. He said that center has opened up more availability as of right now. But, he said he has not heard anything back from the state regarding this issue.