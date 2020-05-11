Rural Illinois asking Governor to change stay-at-home laws

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- Wabash Valley cities and counties in Illinois have taken a big economic hit due to the pandemic. Now, many of them are standing up for their rural areas.

The Clark County Council passed a resolution last week. That is allowing its cities to decide if they want to start reopening businesses.

Many rural areas in Illinois have been hit hard, economically. They don't think it's fair for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to keep the entire state on shut down. When their areas only have a few COVID-19 cases or none at all.

The resolution essentially said it will support businesses in the county and city limits if they want to reopen, but it is not a law!

It does not give businesses legal backing if someone from the state of Illinois says you need to remain closed. Marshall city council said this resolution is basically a call to the governor to rethink his mandate on areas outside of Cook County.

"This resolution changed nothing. The State of Illinois is still in charge. They still have plans they still have outlines. What we hope to do is send a message to take another look at us and give us a chance to do something a little differently. We didn't change anything today we just want to bring it to the attention in Springfield that there is a need for change. "

Marshall mayor said if you are a business in their city looking to reopen you need to check and double-check with state entities.

If you have a license from the state that allows you to operate they could take that away.