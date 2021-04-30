12-year-old Florida boy arrives in Wabash Valley to honor fallen Terre Haute police officer

ORLANDO, FL. (WTHI) - Showing honor to first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty is what one 12-year-old from Florida does nearly every day.

Zechariah Cartledge puts his feet to the pavement with his Running for Heroes foundation.

Cartledge is coming to the Wabash Valley to run.

He's already run nearly 900 miles over the past year. He runs a mile every time a first responder loses their life in the line of duty.

This weekend, he'll be coming from Florida to Sullivan in honor of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts died in the line of duty in May of 2018. Cartledge hopes his running will keep Pitts's memory alive.

He talked told News 10 about what his mission is for his foundation.

LINK | REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS

"That's my main hope for this non-profit. Not to get any looks or attention off of it. My main thing with this non-profit is making sure the families remember that the one fact that their fallen heroes passed away too early and we want to make sure they are honored and respected," says Cartledge.

He says even though he's the face of this non-profit, he definitely can't do it alone and support means everything to him.

"They always want to support me and clap me on. I have lots of friends that come out to the runs or support me. I have such a big supporting back," says Cartledge.

He says lately he's been running every night and travels frequently but he still has time for fun.

"I fly out Friday afternoon then come back on Sunday night and that's basically my weekend. I still have time to be a kid. I travel two out of four weeks so I still have two weeks to relax and enjoy myself being an actual 12-year-old," says Cartledge.

He says sometimes it's a lot but it's worth it.

"It is just a mile run at the end of the day it's a tribute run and I'm going to make it as best as possible."