Running club raising funds for new water fountain

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI TV) - A local group in Terre Haute is raising money for a good cause.

The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club is a group of runners and racers.

Saturday morning the group met to start their first of three fundraising events at Deming Park.

Recently, the Wabash Valley was awarded for being a runner-friendly-community and the group feels that by having another water fountain for runners, it could help community and trail-goers.

News 10 spoke to the groups Vice President about their goals going forward.

"To have water available to the athletes to run, walk, ride their bikes, walk their dogs... It's very important for the community, so, we just see an opportunity to enhance Terre Haute with another water fountain." explains Wabash Valley Road Runners Vice President, Dave Williams.

The group will hold two more events with one in August and another in September.

With the money raised it will go towards the funding for hydrating the runners and walkers in the Wabash Valley.

To find more information on the club and how you can help, go to: https://www.facebook.com/WVRR.ORG