Running away from zombies can be fun, especially when you're supporting a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- FSA Counseling has claimed the month of October. They provide mental health services to those who need it. All month long they've been partnering with different groups to bring you very spooky events. For the first time ever they are holding a brand new event on October 31.

It's called the Zombie Apocalypse 5k.

Here's what's planned. At Fowler Park, zombies will be chasing you through the park while you walk or run. To make sure people are staying socially distanced you'll be split up into groups.

They're not going to ask you to wear a mask while running, but you should have one to wear before and after the race. Once the 5k is finished there will be a surprise for you at the end.

Executive director Jaymie Wood said, "Possibly a trunk-or-treat for those that participated. Just everybody kind of gathering around if they can or if they want to, so it'll be all covid friendly."

Again, this event is taking place on Halloween Saturday, October 31. It costs 25 dollars to participate.

FAS has held a lot of fundraising events during the month of October in order to keep the services that they offer very low.

Wood said, "Cause we're used to bringing in 60 to 70 thousand dollars a year. So we've really, we've really been hit hard this year with our fundraising, so we added a few things to help with that."

All the money that is raised goes towards helping people get the mental health services they need. FSA wants to continue to make sure everyone's needs are met, even if they can't afford it. Wood said, "It's what we do, it's what we want to continue to do, so we have to have these fundraisers in order to keep the cost lower than most."

FSA told us that the community has always rallied around them. They are thankful for all the support that's been given to them throughout the years.

Board member Jackie Cossio Wilkins said, "And to support such a necessary need, especially in these covid times, the mental health of our community and families, kids, is so important."

If you can't go to their fundraising event on Saturday, October 31, you can still help out.

If you want to donate to FSA you can click here.