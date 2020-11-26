Runners take part in the annual Turkey Trot run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you wanted to burn some calories before you had your Thanksgiving dinners, downtown Terre Haute was the place to be.

On Thursday, runners raced up their shoes to take part in this year's Turkey Trot Run.

It looked a little different because of the pandemic.

Runners told us the Turkey Trot is a great way to get some exercise in while helping the community.

"It makes you feel good because there are so many people that are in need. Just to donate five canned goods per racer, it seems like an easy way just to donate," Ashley Miley told us.

Because of COVID-19, there was not an awards ceremony.