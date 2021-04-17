Runners participated in the Swamp Stomp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners put their feet to the mud today for the 20-21 annual Swamp Stomp.
This took place at Hawthorn Park.
Folks could do the 5 or 4-mile run and the kiddos got to participate in a 1-mile walk.
This is the first run of their club race series this year.
COVID-19 canceled a lot of their races last year so they're happy they get to come together again.
"Our in-person events is really where we get to communicate with each other be club members and celebrate running as a club," says Majel Wells membership director.
The Wabash valley runners was also designated as a runner's friendly community.
This event was presented by Morris Trucking.