Runners burned off a few calories this Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute burned off a few calories before settling in for a Thanksgiving meal.
Runners participated in the Terre Haute Turkey Trot on Thursday.
It's an annual event that raises money for the hungry.
The route went through downtown Terre Haute and near I-S-U's campus.
Participants donated canned goods that will go to local soup kitchens and pantries.
Organizers delivered the items after the race.
"It's an awesome way to come out and give back to the community around the holidays and then also burn some calories before you sit down and eat all those mashed potatoes and the whole nine yards," said race director, Ethan Page.
This year marked the sixth year for the run.
