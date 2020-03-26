Run, walk, or row a 5K and help an Indiana healthcare workers - here's how

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people are staying at home looking for something to do. Here's an activity that will do some good.

A new fundraiser by 'Bolt for the Heart' supports healthcare workers during this pandemic.

It is a virtual 5K.

Here's how it works: You pick a time and place to run, walk, row, or climb steps - before April 5. Money collected will provide meals for the emergency room healthcare employees in central Indiana.

Register or submit your times here.