Run promotes suicide awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chances are you have dealt with some type of mental health illness or you know someone who has.

That's why folks put their feet to the pavement today in Terre Haute for the Surviving the color 5k run and walk.

Today's event aimed to bring awareness about suicide.

Community members, organizations, and individuals came out to help shine a light on this topic.

814 people signed up for today's race.

"It's safe to say that we have over 1000 individuals in one place to talk about mental health illness to break that stigma off of suicide get the veterans out here and give them a voice to speak," says Christina Crist executive director, Team of Mercy.

This run benefits the organization Team of Mercy whom offers assistance to those left behind after an attempted or completed suicide.

Each year Surviving the color will be dedicated in memory to those lost in our local community to suicide.

This is there 8th annual event.