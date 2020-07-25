Rummage at the Market supports Vigo County children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local organization is turning trash into treasure to support Vigo County children.

CASA foundation volunteers took precautions for the second ever Rummage at the Market event Saturday.

"CASA" which stands for "Court Appointed Special Advocates" has already served nearly a thousand area kids this year and more than a hundred are on a wait list.

To support the program, volunteers collected unwanted items to be sold at the rummage sale during the Terre Haute Farmers Market.

Gently used clothing, toys and household items were just some of the things for sale.

"So we're just having people bring donations when their doing their spring summer cleaning and then people come back and shop and are able to give free will donations, all of the proceeds are going back to the abused and neglected children of the Wabash Valley," said Olivia Dillion.

Keeping in compliance with CDC guidelines, volunteers wore masks and hand sanitizer was available.