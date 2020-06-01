Rules of the roadway will be different for Indiana drivers, new hands-free law in place

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting on July 1st, the rules of the roadway will look a bit different for Hoosier drivers.

A new hands-free law will go into effect.

In the state, there's already a law that bans you from texting or checking email while driving.

However, the new law goes even further by banning you from texting, talking on the phone, or even holding the phone while in motion.

You can only use the device when the car is stopped completely.

According to Indiana State Police, this is why law enforcement wants to enforce this new regulation.

In 2019, 3,000 lives were taken due to distracted drivers. In the United States alone, it's the leading cause of teen deaths.

Sgt. Matt Ames tells us, the new law could save roughly 130 lives each year.

"The lives that you're affecting... whether that be yourself, that you may have to be in recovery, go through physical therapy, go through surgeries to get back to where you were, and for all the family and economic impact that you have. It's just not worth it, two seconds taking your eyes off the roadway to send that text to someone."

State police instead urge you to use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth and auxiliary cords. Ames says the simple switch, could save a life.

"Turn your cell phone off, put it out of sight, and pay attention to your driving and by you doing that it's making roadways safer for you and everybody else."

Starting July 1st, citations will be issued for drivers who are using phones while behind the wheel. In 2021, the law will become stricter and will impact your driving record.