Rules for parks staying open

Many of you have asked questions about what parks are open and what the rules are if you visit one. The answer depends on where you live.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though stay-at-home orders are in place, you can still go outside for exercise.

Many of you have asked questions about what parks are open and what the rules are if you visit one.

The answer depends on where you live.

In Vigo County, parks are open.

News 10 talked to the parks superintendent about what you can expect during your next visit.

Amenities such as playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas and trash cans are unavailable.

The department plans to sanitize these amenities before reopening.

The parks department is asking the public to practice social distancing while at the parks.

They tell us they are working to follow the CDC guidelines.

"I think for everybody's mental health and physical health what a great way to succeed at this, stay away from each other but still get outside," said Adam Grossman.

The department is working closely with state and local leaders to ensure safety at the parks.

Moving on now to state parks.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas are open.

Entry fees have also been temporarily waived.

If you do visit one of these areas, it is very important you still practice social distancing and pick up after yourself.

In Illinois, it's a different story.

State parks, recreation, fish and wildlife areas and historic sites are closed until further notice.

That's according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Again, these are all state properties.

