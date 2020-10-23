Ruble Park still under construction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department is still working hard on a project that started nearly 2-years ago. At this point, Ruble Park is still under construction.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has slowed work on the park down. News 10 covered the unveiling of this project in 2018. It was set to open this year. However, the park remains closed.

Work continues at Ruble Park in Southern Vigo County. The park is just south of Terre Haute. It has around 822 acres of land. Over 10 miles of hiking trails have already been completed.

We spoke with the Assistant Superintendent of Vigo Co. Parks and Rec. Brian Gilbert and he says that shipping materials to the park has slowed down due to the pandemic but, this extra time is allowing them to work on other projects throughout the new park.

"We are going to try to knock out the rest of our structures, bridges, and overlooks. We have a lot of the trails cleared already. But a lot of people do see us over there working and they are excited to get out there and enjoy the trails."

The Vigo County Parks Department does not have an opening date set.