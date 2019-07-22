Clear

Rubber duck race scores Illinois man $10,000

An Illinois man is $10,000 richer after winning an annual rubber duck race.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is now $10,000 richer.

That's as the winner of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta was presented a check.

Pete Mccarville's duck won him the cash at the regatta on July 4th.

That's when 12,000 ducks floated down the Wabash River.

Catholic Charities hosts the event.

The duck that crosses the finish line first wins a big cash prize!

McCarville said he's grateful to win, but it's really about giving back.

"My goal was just to contribute to Catholic Charities. They're a great organization. They provide wonderful services throughout Indiana, and I had no expectation of actually winning anything, so it's a bonus," said McCarville.

This year the event raised more than $50,000 to help families in need across the Wabash Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers/Storms Then Clearing and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THQMA USAC25 Dirt National July 25th, 26th, 27th

Image

7.22 AM Weather

Image

Community members join forces to honor the life of Madi Moore

Image

SR 71 Road Works Starts Monday

Image

Ride with Santa supports Shop with a Cop in Brazil

Image

Community celebrates opening of new fire station

Image

Madi Strong: Community remembers beloved teen at fundraiser

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Community collecting bottle caps for memorial benches

Image

Shelter needs help after kittens dumped

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather