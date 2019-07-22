Rubber duck race scores Illinois man $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is now $10,000 richer.

That's as the winner of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta was presented a check.

Pete Mccarville's duck won him the cash at the regatta on July 4th.

That's when 12,000 ducks floated down the Wabash River.

Catholic Charities hosts the event.

The duck that crosses the finish line first wins a big cash prize!

McCarville said he's grateful to win, but it's really about giving back.

"My goal was just to contribute to Catholic Charities. They're a great organization. They provide wonderful services throughout Indiana, and I had no expectation of actually winning anything, so it's a bonus," said McCarville.

This year the event raised more than $50,000 to help families in need across the Wabash Valley.