TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is now $10,000 richer.
That's as the winner of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta was presented a check.
Pete Mccarville's duck won him the cash at the regatta on July 4th.
That's when 12,000 ducks floated down the Wabash River.
Catholic Charities hosts the event.
The duck that crosses the finish line first wins a big cash prize!
McCarville said he's grateful to win, but it's really about giving back.
"My goal was just to contribute to Catholic Charities. They're a great organization. They provide wonderful services throughout Indiana, and I had no expectation of actually winning anything, so it's a bonus," said McCarville.
This year the event raised more than $50,000 to help families in need across the Wabash Valley.
Related Content
- Rubber duck race scores Illinois man $10,000
- How could a rubber duck put $10,000 in your pocket?
- Rubber Duck Regatta winner receives her $10,000 check
- Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities
- Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta
- Adopt a rubber duck, help a good cause...and maybe win some prizes
- More than $10,000 raised during Orange Friday
- Turkey Run State Park improving trail with $10,000 grant
- Local store donates $10,000 to THPD for a new K9
- $10,000 of damage to rental home. Owner speaks out