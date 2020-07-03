Rubber Duck Regatta set for Saturday, precautions in place due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - $10,000 is up for grabs this weekend.

It's part of the 3rd Annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.

On Saturday, about 15,000 rubber duckies will float across the Wabash River.

The winner takes home $10,000 and a chance at $1 million!

A portion of money raised benefits Catholic Charities Food Bank, Bethany House, Ryves Youth Center and Christmas Store programs.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., at Fairbanks Park, will look slightly different due to COVID-19.

Organizers put together a health and safety plan, which includes social distancing and other guidelines.

"Obviously families stay together, carloads of people stay together," said Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell, "but trying to maintain that distance from others around you to help stop the spread. We're also asking, and encouraging, people to wear masks. We will have masks and hand sanitizer available."

Organizers will also stream the event live on its Facebook page.