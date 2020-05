VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual fundraiser got underway on Tuesday.

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute announced the Rubber Duck Regatta. For just $5 you can adopt a duck.

You can do that at the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta website.

On July 4th, Catholic Charity leaders will dump those ducks in the Wabash River.

The first one across the finish line wins a prize for its owner.

That prize? $10,000.

The money Catholic Charities makes from this event will help families in need.