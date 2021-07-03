Rubber Duck Regatta change announced: No ducks to float down the river

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta have announced a change for the fundraising tradition.

Ducks will not race down the Wabash River this year. Instead, a large dump truck will release the 16,000 tagged ducks onto the lawn of Fairbanks Park, northeast of the arch.

Organizers say the Wabash River at the Theodore Dreiser Memorial Bridge is about one foot above flood stage. They don't want to put volunteers in an unsafe situation. One 'lucky duck' will still win $10,000. The duck will be chosen from the lawn.

Money collected from duck adoptions helps Catholic Charities provide resources to fight hunger and homelessness in the Wabash Valley.

“The Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has become an important part of our efforts to raise funds to provide services to those who are struggling to meet their essential needs,” said John Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities in Terre Haute.

Ducks are still available and can be adopted for just $5 at Fairbanks Park on Sunday, July 4, from noon-6:30pm or until sold out.