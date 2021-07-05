Rubber Duck Regatta Announces Winner!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 16,000 rubber ducks waddled down the hill at Fairbanks Park and one lucky duck won $10,000. Sunday evening, Catholic Charities hosted its 4th annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

The winner of the big cash prize is Tracey Gaston, from Naperville, Illinois.

This Fourth of July tradition usually happens at the Wabash River. But, organizers say this year, the river is above flood stage. This led organizers to bring the ducks to Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

The fundraiser is expected to reach $60,000, and all of the money is going toward a great cause.

"We've had so many individuals that have fallen behind because of COVID-19 last year," Jennifer Buell, the Assistant Agency Director at Catholic Charities," said. "They're still trying to bring themselves out of that. So, the proceeds coming from this year's event will provide those essential services."

The fundraiser money will go to many different areas of the community. This includes providing people with nutritional, safe shelter, and quality after-school programming.