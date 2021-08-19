Rotton oranges and drinks on the prep table: Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections for Aug. 9 to Aug 14

Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections for August 9 – August 14, 2021.

Charlie’s, 1608 Crawford St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found rotten oranges in back walk in cooler (discarded) Back ice machine found with accumulated debris on interior white plastic piece.

Ulloa’s Market Place, 1420 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found rotten cactus in fruit and vegetable cooler in grocery area. Found several employee drinks on prep table without lids.

Wings Etc, 4680 US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher and wiping cloth bucket sanitizer below 200ppm

Bucks Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found premade pizzas stored on rolling carts without time markings.

Baskin-Robbins, 85 S Fruitridge Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up black debris in ice machine.

Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr-(1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.

Wendy’s, 229 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Soda nozzle in lobby observed with accumulated debris.

Subway, 1205 N Fruitridge Ave -(1 Critical) Found ham and turkey in prep cooler at 50.7F and above.

Establishments with non-critical violations

Ritters Frozen Custard, 2203 N Lafayette Ave -(1 Non-Critical)

Casey’s General Store, 1700 S 3rd St -(1 Non-Critical)

Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Big Lots #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd

Subway at Bucks Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd

Dollar General Store #7358, 4540 S State Rd 63

Casey’s General Store #1864, 3266 N 25th St

CVS Pharmacy #6685, 1320 Maple Ave

Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St

Dedicated Health, 1360 Lafayette Ave

Aldi #65, 5501 S US Hwy 41

Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41

Approved to Open

Doherty Dining Hall, 3320 Eastgate Place

Market on the Avenue, 3320 Eastgate Place

Ivy Fit, 1259 N Fruitridge Ave

Charcuterie Queens Mobile

Mama Maria’s Mobile

Approved to Operate at Hoosier Peach Classic

Porter’s Food Service

Approved to Operate at Meadows Summer Event

Honeysuckle Hill Bee-Stro